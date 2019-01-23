Mrs. Virginia Leming Mills, age 92, of Rome, passed away Monday, January 21, 2019, at a local hospital.
Mrs. Mills was born November 13, 1926, in Floyd County, a daughter of the late Walton Leming and Addie Lee Sartin Leming. She was a longtime, faithful member of Community Chapel Baptist Church, attending regularly until declining health. Mrs. Mills worked at Pepperell Manufacturing Company for over 25 years, then attended Rome Beauty School and became a licensed cosmetologist and operated her own business until retirement.
Mrs. Mills was able to pursue her many hobbies, crocheting, quilting, sewing, baking fresh coconut cakes, and one of her greatest passions, growing day lilies. Mrs. Mills enjoyed many hobbies and was very passionate about each. She won first place at Coosa Valley Fair in crocheting a bedspread, quilting, sewing, baking, and growing day lilies.
She was preceded in death by her husband, J.D. Mills, and sisters, Ruby Kelley, Margie Wilson, Mamie Lou Leming, and Jo Ann Leming.
Survivors include her son and daughter-in-law, Johnny and Ellen Mills, Rome; sister, Barbara Lockhart; grandchildren, Laura (Danny) Singleton and Karen (Rob) Masters; eight great grandchildren, one great, great grandson, several nieces and nephews also survive.
Funeral services will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Friday, January 25, 2019, at Good Shepherd Funeral Home with the Rev. Max Tucker officiating. Interment will follow in Oaknoll Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 1 until 2:30 p.m. on Friday, January 25, 2019, at Good Shepherd Funeral Home, 2750 Shorter Ave., Rome, Ga., 30165.
Pallbearers include Steve Allen, Walter Allen, Steve Ferguson, Michael Kelley, Bryan Kelley, and Todd Kelley.
Parnick Jennings Sr.'s Good Shepherd Funeral Home has charge of the arrangements.