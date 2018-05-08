Mrs. Viola P. Huckaby, age 85, of Rome, passed away Tuesday morning, May 8, 2018, at her residence.
Services of Mrs. Huckaby will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, May 10, 2018, at Vann’s Valley Baptist Church with the Rev. Mark Huckaby officiating. Interment will follow in Oaknoll Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 12 noon-2 p.m. on Thursday, May 10, 2018, at Vann’s Valley Baptist Church.
A complete obituary will follow in Thursday's edition of the Rome News-Tribune.
Parnick Jennings Sr.'s Good Shepherd Funeral Home has charge of the arrangements.