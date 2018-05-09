Mrs. Viola P. Huckaby, age 85, of Rome, passed away Tuesday, May 8, 2018, at her residence.
Mrs. Huckaby was born October 19, 1932 in Floyd County, a daughter of the late Henry Grady and Carrie Poole. She was a member of Vann's Valley Baptist Church and retired from Floyd Medical Center as a registered nurse after 40 years of service, with 32 of the those years in maternity. She was preceded in death by her husband, Howard Lamar Huckaby; sons, Nathan Lionel Huckaby and Ricky Lamar Huckaby; and sisters, Alice Haygood, Helen Loveless, and Louise Cagle.
Survivors include sons, Mike Huckaby, Rome, and Kenneth (Gloria) Huckaby, Rome; five grandchildren, four great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews also survive.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, May 10, 2018, at Vann's Valley Baptist Church with the Rev. Mark Huckaby officiating. Interment will follow in Oaknoll Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 12:00 noon until the hour of service on Thursday at Vann's Valley Baptist Church.
Please visit our website, www.goodshepherdfh.net, to post your tribute and view a DVD about the life of Mrs. Huckaby.
Parnick Jennings Sr.'s Good Shepherd Funeral Home, 2750 Shorter Ave., Rome, Ga. 30165, has charge of arrangements.