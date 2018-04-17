Victoria Jean Stanz Howard-Abernathy, of Cave Springs, Ga., formerly of Gadsden, Ala., died Monday, April 16, 2018. Ms. Abernathy was preceded in death by her first husband, Willis Jennings Howard Jr., who died in 1983. She is survived by husband, Billy Wayne Abernathy; her children, son, Charles Howard & his wife, Candace, daughter Ann Hensley & her husband, Donald; stepchildren, Tammy Ingram & her husband, Chris, Pam Ferguson & her husband, Bobby; grandchildren, Alex, Abbey, Kendall, Andrew, Peyton, Chloe, Micah, Dakota, Ethan, Brianna, and Daniel. A celebration of life will be held at the Tumlin House Bed & Breakfast, in Cave Springs, Ga., on Thursday, April 19, 2018, from 4:00-7:00 p.m. Georgia Funeral Care & Cremation Services is proudly serving the Abernathy family. Condolences can be left at www.GeorgiaFuneralCare.com.