Victoria Elizabeth Davis Easterwood, age 37, of Rome, passed away Tuesday, April 24, 2018, in a local hospital.
Victoria was born July 3, 1980 in Floyd County. She was employed by Tip Top Poultry.
Survivors include her husband, Kenneth Easterwood; her children, Brandon Caughhorn, Nathan Caughhorn, Victoria Davis, and Breanna Caughhorn; father and stepmother, Tim and Shelia Davis; mother and stepfather, Mary Elizabeth Phillips Williams and Tim Williams; stepchildren, Kelly, Heather, and Russ; two grandchildren and 14 step-grandchildren; brothers, Rob, Ben, Michael, and Kurt; sister, Crystal Dawn (Eddie) Ladnier; stepsisters, Terria, Michelle, and Alicia; niece, Morgan Ladnier; and very special friends, Nessie, Naenae, and Jennifer.
A memorial service will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Friday, April 27, 2018,at Good Shepherd Funeral Home Chapel, with the Rev. Chris Hart officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service on Friday at Good Shepherd Funeral Home, 2750 Shorter Ave., Rome, Ga. 30165.
Please visit our website, www.goodshepherdfh.net,to post your tributes and view a DVD about the life of Victoria.
Parnick Jennings Sr.'s Good Shepherd Funeral Home has charge of arrangements.