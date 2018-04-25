Victoria Elizabeth Davis Easterwood, age 37, of Rome, passed away Tuesday, April 24, 2018, in a local hospital.
Victoria was born July 3, 1980 in Floyd County. She was employed by Tip Top Poultry.
Survivors include her husband, Kenneth Easterwood; her children, Brandon Caughhorn, Nathan Caughhorn, Victoria Davis, Breanna Caughhorn; father and stepmother, Tim and Shelia Davis; mother and stepfather, Mary Elizabeth Phillip Williams and Tim Williams; stepchildren, Kelly, Heather, and Russ; two grandchildren; 14 step-grandchildren; brothers, Rob, Ben, Michael, and Kurk; sister, Crystal Dawn (Eddie) Ladnier; stepsisters, Terria, Michell, and Alicia; niece, Morgan Ladnier; very special friends, Nessie, Naenae, and Jennifer; several aunts, uncles, and cousins also survive.
A memorial service will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Friday, April 27, 2018, at Good Shepherd Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Chris Hart officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service on Friday at Good Shepherd Funeral Home, 2750 Shorter Ave., Rome, Ga. 30165.
Please visit our website, www.goodshepherdfh.net, to post your tributes and view a DVD about Victoria’s life.
Parnick Jennings Sr.'s Good Shepherd Funeral Home has charge of arrangements.