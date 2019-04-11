Vickie Lynn Shull Spradlin, age 64, of Rome passed away Wednesday, April 10, 2019, at her residence.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, April 13, 2019, at Good Shepherd Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Jerry Branton officiating. Interment will follow in Pleasant Hill Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Friday, April 12, 2019, at Good Shepherd Funeral Home, 2750 Shorter Ave., Rome, Ga., 30165.
Pallbearers include the following gentlemen, who are asked to meet at the funeral home by 12:30 p.m. on Saturday: Neal Richards, Dallas Worsham, Harry Tyler, Jamie Shull, Sid Gresham, and Chris Terry.
Please visit our website, www.goodshepherdfh.net, to post tributes and view the complete obituary.
Parnick Jennings Sr.'s Good Shepherd Funeral Home has charge of the arrangements