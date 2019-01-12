Vickie Bessinger Davidson, born September 11, 1928, and passed away Saturday morning, Jan 12, 2019, at Redmond Regional.
She was preceded in death by her husband the late Coach Charlie Davidson, her grandson Charles Dean Shahan, and her son-in-law, Paul H. Shahan. She is survived by her children and grandchildren son; Greg Davidson, and his children Chase and Tedi Davidson, Mike and Missy Davidson and their children Mackenzie, Mackalie and Lindie Davidson, daughter; Jody Shahan, and her sons Michael and Jamie Shahan.
Vickie was an active member of First Baptist Church and Mountain View Garden Club.
Memorial services will be Monday, Jan 14, 2019 at 2 pm in the Chapel of First Baptist Church of Rome with the Rev. Matt Duvall and Dr. Joel Snider officiating. The family will receive friends immediately following the service.
Daniel's Funeral home has charge of the arrangements.