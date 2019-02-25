Mrs. Vicki Swanson Lindsey, age 70, of Rome, passed away on Saturday, February 23, 2019, at her residence following a courageous battle with cancer.
Mrs. Lindsey was born in Summerville, Ga., on January 11, 1949, daughter of the late Gordon Lee Swanson and the late Ruby Nell Leonard Swanson. She was a graduate of Pepperell High School in the class of 1967. Along with her husband, they founded Control Resources Inc., where she worked with her husband and family until her illness. She was of the Christian faith.
Survivors include her husband, Lamar Duane Lindsey, to whom she was married on August 12, 1967; two children, Kristina Nicole Lindsey Thrasher, and her husband, David, Rome; a son, Phillip Lamar Lindsey, Rome; two grandchildren, Jacob and Jordan Thrasher; two great grandchildren; two sisters, Kathy Whorton, Atlanta and Debbye Swanson, Rome; one niece.
In keeping with her wishes, Mrs. Lindsey will be cremated and a memorial service will be held at a later date.
The family would like to express their gratitude for the care that was given to Mrs. Lindsey by Autumn, Michelle, Jackie, and Melissa, of Amedisys Hospice.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to ASPCA at ASPCA.com/memorials.
Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, makes this announcement for the family.