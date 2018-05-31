Ms. Vicki Lynn Bankson, age 43, of Rome, passed away Wednesday, May 30, 2018.
Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. CDT Saturday, June 2, at Perry Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Clay Moreland officiating. Burial will follow at Randle Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. CDT Friday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be her cousins.
Survivors include husband, Roger Lee Grizzle; son, Rodney Nathaniel Grizzle, of Cedar Bluff, Ala.; daughter, Zona JoLynn Grizzle, of Rome, Ga.; brothers, Douglas J. Bankson, of Centre, Ala., and William S. Bankson, of Trenton, Ga.; sister, Lisa Jo Edwards of Rome, Ga.
She was preceded in death by her brother, Robert Edward “Eddie” Bankson.
Ms. Bankson was a native of Rome, Ga., the daughter of the late James “Jack” Morrison Bankson and the late Betty Jo Bankson. She worked as an assembly line worker for Neaton of Rome and was a member of Armuchee Baptist Church.
