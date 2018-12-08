Vicki Darlene Mills Johnson, 64, of Rome died November 20, 2018.
A native of Rome, Vicki was born April 24, 1954. She worked as a cake decorator with several bakeries and grocery stores, the last being Piggly Wiggly. She was active in the Rome Little Theater in the 70's and 80's and enjoyed concerts, especially the Pink Floyd Laser Light Show. Vicki was a fun loving person who was always concerned with the welfare and happiness of others. She would literally go the last mile to help her friends. Vicki was preceded in death by her parents Quilan Mills and Cybil Childs Mills, her sister Andrea, brother John, and her beloved dachshund Molly.
Vicki is survived by many very special and close friends who will cherish her memory.
A memorial service for Vicki will be announced later. Please remember and honor her by doing a kind deed for someone.
