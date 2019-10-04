Mr. Julian Franklin Vaughn, age 82, of Rome, GA, passed away Thursday evening, Oct. 3, 2019, in a local hospital. Mr. Vaughn was born in Floyd County, GA on Nov. 2, 1936, son of the late Horace and Ruby Landers Vaughn. He was also preceded in death by a brother, Donald Vaughn. Mr. Vaughn was a veteran of the United States Navy. Prior to his retirement, he was employed for 39 years with Inland-Rome, formerly Georgia Kraft. He was a member of New Armuchee Baptist Church. Survivors include his wife, Imogene Plemons Vaughn, to whom he was married on Sept. 12, 1958; three sons, Michael Vaughn (Jo), Eufaula, AL, Steve Vaughn, Rome, and Daniel Vaughn, Cartersville; a sister, Jane Davis (Frank), Rome; five grandchildren, Amanda Dickens (Chris), Dothan, AL, Marina Spearman (Chris), Rome, Brianna Phillips (Michael), Gainesville, GA, Jaylen Vaughn and Macey Vaughn, both of Cartersville; five great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held on Monday, Oct. 7, 2019, at 2 p.m. in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, with Dr. David Howard officiating. Interment will follow in Oaknoll Memorial Gardens with the American Legion Post #5 Honor Guard presenting military honors. The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, on Monday from noon until 1:45 p.m. Pallbearers are asked to assemble at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, on Monday at 1:30 p.m. and include: Billy Brown, Chris Spearman, Chris Dickens, Michael Phillips, Julian Touchstone, Edward Touchstone, and Dr. Benny Smith. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.
