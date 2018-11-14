Vanessa Ruth Johnson, age 62, of Cedar Bluff, Ala., passed away Friday November 9, 2018.
Survivors include sons, Mathew Ray Wade and Craig Russel Wade; grandchildren, Santina Crimson Wade, Patrick Creed Wade, Darian Nicholas Moses, Jamal Davon Moses; brothers, Harry C. Johnson III, James Albert Johnson; sister, Virginia Arlinda Johnson; several nieces and nephews also survive.
Funeral services will be held at 7:00 p.m. EST on Thursday, November 15, 2018, at Good Shepherd Funeral Home Chapel. The family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. until the hour of service on Thursday at Good Shepherd Funeral Home, 2750 Shorter Ave., Rome, Ga., 30165.
Interment will be in Georgia National Cemetery in Canton.
Parnick Jennings Sr.'s Good Shepherd Funeral Home has charge of arrangements.