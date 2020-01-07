Patsy Louise Knight Vandiver, age 68, of Rome passed away Monday January 6, 2020 at a local hospital.Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday January 9, 2020 at Good Shepherd Funeral Home, with Rev. Larry Bohannon officiating. Interment will follow in Floyd Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM on Wednesday January 8, 2020 at Good Shepherd Funeral Home, 2750 Shorter Ave. Rome GA. 30165.Please visit our website,www.goodshepherdfh.net, to view complete obituaryParnick Jennings Sr.'s Good Shepherd Funeral Home has charge of the arrangements.
