Mrs. Mary Frances Bush Van Meter, age 84, of Rome passed away on Monday, Sept. 9, 2019, at a local healthcare facility. Mrs. Van Meter was born in Memphis. TN on August 4, 1935, daughter of the late Grace Jones McCrary. She married James Curtis Van Meter, Sr. in April 1958, and gave birth to the first of four children a year later. While James was in the military, they lived in Louisiana, Arkansas and Georgia. Once in Georgia, they lived and raised their children in Griffin, Calhoun, Rome and finally settled in Cave Spring. Mary was associated as a legal secretary working for several local lawyers and the Floyd County Clerk's office. Following retirement, she was a well known and loved substitute teacher with Model High School. Mary was a member of Shannon First Baptist Church where she had strong ties and loved to sing in the choir. She had a passion about cooking, feeding people and being "Meemaw" to her grandchildren and other children. Mary was preceded in death by two brothers, Donald McCrary, Jackie McCrary, and her husband, James Curtis Van Meter, Sr. Survivors include four children, James Curtis Van Meter, Jr. (Megan), Rome, Stephen D. Van Meter, Dallas, GA, Cindy Van Meter, Cave Spring, and Bruce Van Meter, Armuchee; five grandchildren, Megan Van Meter, WA, Maxwell Cooper Van Meter, Dallas, GA, Elijah P. Van Meter, Rome, Gabriel Van Meter, Rome, and Bruce Anderson Van Meter, Armuchee. Memorial services will be held on Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, at 2 P.M., in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel and will be officiated by the Rev. Chris Hearne. The family will receive friends on Friday at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, from 12 noon until the funeral hour. In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully request memorial contributions be made to any local Breast Cancer, Alzheimer's or Dementia Associations. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, has charge of the arrangements.