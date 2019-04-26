Mr. Van Edward Spivey, age 79, of Rockmart, Ga., formerly of Rome, transitioned on Wednesday, April 24, 2019. Service for Mr. Spivey will be held Tuesday, April 30, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Thankful Baptist Church. The body will lie in state from 10 a.m. until the funeral hour. Interment will follow the service at Floyd Memory Gardens.
The family will receive friends at the Funeral Home on Monday, April 29, 2019, from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. in Peek Chapel.
Care and direction entrusted to F.K. Jones Funeral Home.