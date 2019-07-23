Mr. James Leldon Umphrey Sr., age 75, of Rome, passed away at his residence, surrounded by his family on Monday, July 22, 2019. Mr. Umphrey was born in Rome, Ga., on February 11, 1944, son of the late William Lee Leldon Umphrey and the late Flora Mae Shelton Umphrey. He was of Baptist faith. He served his country in the United States Navy, serving two tours on the USS Oriskany and the USS Intrepid during the Vietnam War. He worked for 30 years at Rome Diecast prior to retirement and was a member of the American Legion. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his grandson, Michael Clements, and by his sister, Edna Talley. James is survived by his wife of 53 years, Sarah Edna Battles Umphrey; his children, James L. Umphrey Jr. (Tonya,) and Kim Clements (Shane); his grandchildren, Ryan Umphrey, Hunter Umphrey, Juli Pollard (Adam), Matthew Clements, Ruth Helbing (John), Sarah Beth Clements, and Rachel Clements; his great grandchildren, Reagan Pollard, Harper Pollard, and Jackie Helbing; his brother, Vernon Gordon (Lillian); his sister, Joann Crow (Larry). A private memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests donations to Lewy Body Dementia Association, 912 Killian Road SW, Lilburn, GA 30047, or at lbda.org. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, Oaknoll Chapel, has charge of the arrangements.