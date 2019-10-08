Mrs. Shirley Louise Burgess Turner, age 75, of Rome, GA, passed away Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, in Daytona Beach, FL. Mrs. Turner was born in Resaca, GA on Jan. 21, 1944, daughter of the late Sylvester and Fanny Cornelison Burgess. She was also preceded in death by 10 siblings. Prior to her retirement, she was employed with the State of Georgia as Laundry Manager at Northwest Regional Hospital here in Rome for many years. She was a member of Hopewell Baptist Church. Survivors include her husband, Robert Edward "Ed" Turner, to whom she was married on June 25, 1966; 4 sons, Ronnie Turner (Patty), James Turner, Jeff Turner, and John Turner, all of Rome; a sister, Brenda Waters, Rome; 10 grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, at 11 a.m. in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, with the Rev. Anthony Campbell officiating. Interment will follow in Oaknoll Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Thursday from 5 until 7 p.m. Grandsons will serve as pallbearers and are requested to assemble at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Friday at 10:30 a.m. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.