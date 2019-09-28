Dr. William Brewster Trimble, age 89 of Rome, passed away Thursday, September 26 at a local Rome Hospital. Dr. Bill Trimble was born in Atlanta on March 27, 1930. He was the son of the late Hoyt B. Trimble and the late Annie Florrie Williams Trimble. He was preceded by his first wife, Nell Paris Poole Trimble; and sisters, Anne Dozier and Florrie Hill. Dr. Trimble grew up in College Park and graduated from College Park H.S., then attended Mercer University and Georgia State University. He then graduated from Kansas City University College of Osteopathic Medicine. He practiced family medicine in Atlanta for 44 years before retiring in 1997. Survivors include his wife, Anne Mintz Garner Trimble; son, F. Scott Trimble; daughter, Cindy Trimble; stepdaughters, Denise Garner, Anslie Philpot and Mary Garner-Mitchell and stepson, Rex Garner. He is also survived by one grandson, two granddaughters, two stepgrandsons and a stepgranddaughter. A private interment will be held Monday, September 30, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. in Yorkville, Ga. The family will receive friends on Monday, September 30th between 1:00 and 2:00 p.m. and the memorial service will follow at 2:00 p.m. at Rome First Baptist Church Chapel. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to your favorite charity, The Rome First Baptist Church Foundation or the William Davies Homeless Shelter. Freeman Harris Funeral Home of Rockmart is in charge of the memorial arrangements for Dr. William Brewster "Bill" Trimble.