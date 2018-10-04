Mrs. Tressie Lee Messer Hanks, age 87, of Cedar Bluff, Ala., passed away October 2, 2018, at her residence.
Mrs. Hanks was born in Cherokee County, Alabama, on December 16, 1930, a daughter of the late George Messer and Lila Brown Messer. She was a member of the Salem United Methodist Church and was retired from Pet Bakery after over 27 years of service. Mrs. Hanks was preceded in death by her husband, G.W. "Bill" Hanks, and several brothers and sisters.
Survivors include her daughters, Juanita (Steve) Hunter, Pat (Bruce) Colby, and Brenda (Johnny) Lewis; five grandchildren, nine great grandchildren, five great, great grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews also survive.
Graveside and interment services will be held at 12 noon Ga. time on Saturday October 6, 2018, at Hardeman Cemetery with Dr. Billy Rabern and Bobby Don Rogers officiating. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. Ga. time on Friday, October 5, 2018, at Good Shepherd Funeral Home, 2750 Shorter Ave., Rome, Ga., 30165.
Parnick Jennings Sr.'s Good Shepherd Funeral Home has charge of arrangements.