In loving memory of Travis Clarence Atkison.
Mr. Travis Clarence Atkison, age 85, of 62 Hennon Drive NW, Rome, Ga., finished his journey on earth on August 7, 2018.
He was born in Polk County on January 31, 1933, the son of the late Clarence Porter Atkison and the late Cobie Atkison Minter. He is survived by his wife, Okanee Warren Atkison, to whom he was married on June 25, 1954. Mr. Atkison spent most of his life in Floyd County. He retired after 42 years of service with the Georgia Kraft paper mill (Inland Rome). Of the Baptist faith, Mr. Atkison was a Mason and an emeritus member of Lindale Lodge #455 F. & A.M. He was past Patron of Floyd Springs Chapter #443, Order of the Eastern Star. He was a veteran of the Korean War, having served with the 1343rd Engineer Combat Battalion. Mr. Atkison is survived by four sons and one daughter. His sons and daughters-in-law are Terry Van and Virginia Atkison of Rome; Bruce Warren and Gayla Atkison of Rome; David Keith and Zabrina Atkison of Woodstock, Ga.; and Jonathan Eric and Donna Atkison of Rome. His daughter and son-in-law are Debra Lynn and James Hamilton of Kennesaw, Ga. Mr. Atkison is also survived by nine grandchildren, eleven great grandchildren, and a number of nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Family and friends will gather to honor Mr. Atkison’s life at Good Shepherd Funeral Home on Friday, August 10, 2018, at noon with the Rev. Billy Rabern officiating. Graveside Masonic services will be held at Oaknoll Memorial Gardens immediately afterward. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until noon on Friday, August 10, 2018, at Good Shepherd Funeral Home, 2750 Shorter Ave.
Pallbearers for the services will be grandsons Adam Atkison, Evan Atkison, Clay Atkison, and Devin Lester.
Parnick Jennings Sr.’s Good Shepherd Funeral Home has charge of Mr. Atkison’s arrangements.