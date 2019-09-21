Stanley Lamar Trapp, age 63 of Rome passed away Aug. 20, 2019. Stanley was born Nov. 8, 1955 in Floyd County a son of the late Bill Trapp and Frances Trapp. He was a charter member of the Freedom Seekers of Rome, loved motorcycles, his hobbies was working on motorcycles, campers, and was a very good mechanic. Stanley was employed by Georgia Power for many years. Survivors include his son Tyler Trapp and his fiance Alyssa Kalb, sister Lisa Trapp. A private memorial service will be held at later date. Parnick Jennings, Sr.' Good Shepherd Funeral Home has charge of arrangements.