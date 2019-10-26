Louise Broom Trapp, age 74, of Rome passed away Wednesday October 23, 2019 at her residence. Mrs. Trapp was born December 1, 1944, in Floyd County, a daughter of the late Ervin Broom and Birma Dewberry Broom. She was a graduate of Coosa High School class of 1963. She was a member of Lakeview Baptist since 1975; she loved her church and her church family, and the Adult Co-Ed IV Sunday School Class. Mrs. Trapp was retired from Redmond Regional Medical Center where she was a supervisor in Admissions. She was a loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister and friend. She was preceded in death by her husband, William "Bill" Trapp, step son, Greg Trapp, brothers, Charles E. Broom, Sr. Calvin Broom, sister, Wilma Fitzgerald. Survivors include her daughter, Allison (Randy) Durham, Rome; stepdaughter, Robin Wright, Armuchee: grandchild, Jordan B. Neighbors; step grandchildren, Brittney (Marc) Davenport, Brooke (Jeremy) Logan, Brandi Wright; great grandchild, Jazmyn Hill; step great grandchildren, Braylin Logan, Bryley Logan, Avery Davenport; brothers, Franklin (Bobbie) Broome, Bill (Sue) Broome, Lasker (Betty) Broom; sisters, Julia (Hugh Don) Mathis, Alma Dowdy; several nieces and nephews also survive. Funeral services will be held at 4:00 P.M. Sunday October 27, 2019 at Lakeview Baptist Church, with Rev. Calvin "Skider" Chatham and Steve Glosson, officiating. Interment will follow in Oaknoll Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 2:00 P.M. until the hour of service on Sunday at Lakeview Baptist Church, 80 Salem Dr. Rome, Ga. 30165. Pallbearers include the following gentlemen and are asked to meet at the church by 3:30 P.M. on Sunday: Phil Trapp, Craig McDaniel, Don Smith, Bobby Don Rogers, Bill Callan, and Tim Broome. Honorary pallbearers include: Deacons of Lakeview Baptist Church, Windell McLendon, and Rodney Shannon. Memorial contributions may be made to Lakeview Baptist Church Building Fund, 80 Salem Dr. Rome, Ga. 30165 or the family will accept flowers. Please visit our website, www.goodshepherdfh.net to post tributes. Parnick Jennings, Sr.'s Good Shepherd Funeral Home 2750 Shorter Ave. Rome, Ga. 30165 has charge of arrangements.