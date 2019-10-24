Louise Broom Trapp, age 74, of Rome passed away Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019 at her residence. Funeral services will be held at 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019 at Lakeview Baptist Church, with Rev. Calvin Chatham and Steve Glossom, officiating. Interment will follow in Oaknoll Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 2 p.m. until the hour of service on Sunday at Lakeview Baptist Church, 80 Salem Dr. Rome, Ga. 30165. Memorial may be made to Lakeview Baptist Church Building Fund, 80 Salem Dr. Rome, Ga. 30165 or the family will accept flowers. A complete obituary will follow in Saturday's edition of the Rome News. Parnick Jennings, Sr.'s Good Shepherd Funeral Home 2750 Shorter Ave. Rome, Ga. 30165 has charge of arrangements.