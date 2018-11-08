Mrs. Toye Elaine Coalson Sammons, 60, of Adairsville, formerly of Rockmart, passed away Wednesday, November 7, 2018. She was born February 17, 1958, in Polk County, daughter of the late Beedee Deforest Coalson and the late Thelma Marks Coalson. She graduated from Rockmart High School in 1976, was employed by the Goodwill Store in Rome, and was of the Baptist faith. She loved her family dearly and Christmas was her favorite holiday. Survivors include her husband of 30 years, John Sammons, of Adairsville, to whom she was married September 24, 1988; daughter, Ashleigh Nichole Sammons, of Rome; two sons, Brad Argo and John Tyler Sammons, both of Rome; brother, Ricky Coalson, of Rome; granddaughter, Kaylee Gilmore; great grandson, Langston Keith Gilmore. Funeral services will be Saturday, November 10, 2018, at 2:00 p.m. in the chapel of the Freeman Harris Funeral Home with the Rev. John Hooper Jr. officiating. Interment to follow in Floyd Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Saturday from 12 noon until 1:30 p.m. Visit www.freemanharrisfunerals.com to sign the online guestbook. Freeman Harris Funeral Home of Rockmart in charge of arrangements.