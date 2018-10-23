Mr. Tony Reddish, age 65, of Centre, Alabama, passed away on Monday, October 22, 2018, at his residence.
Mr. Reddish was born in Cedartown, Georgia, on September 6, 1953, son of the late Gordon Reddish and the late Emma Carter Reddish. He was also preceded in death by a brother, Chris Reddish, and by two sisters, Barbara Thorton and Earnestine Rampley. Mr. Reddish was a veteran of the U.S. Army and was a member of the New Prospect Baptist Church. Prior to retirement, he worked for several years with Mac's Painting.
Survivors include his wife, Kay Gladney Reddish, Rome; two sons, Josh Reddish (Christie), Centre, Ala., and Jeromy Reddish (Heather), Centre, Ala.; two daughters, Kristy Reddish, Dallas, Ga., and Angie Dunn; two step-children, Kayla Smith (Kyle) and Lee Studdard (Devonne); nine grandchildren; four step-grandchildren; four sisters, Linda Hutchins (James), Silver Creek, Martha Derring, Cedartown, Patricia A. Jackson, Rome, and Peggy Terry, Rome; the mother of his children and lifelong friend, Frankie Bobo Collum; nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, October 26, 2018, at 11 a.m. in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, with Mr. Wayne Allen officiating. The American Legion Post #5 Honor Guard will present military honors. In accordance with his wishes, Mr. Reddish will be cremated following the service.
The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Thursday from 5 until 7 p.m.
Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.