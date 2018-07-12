Mrs. Tommie Inell Pruitt Dowdy Crumley, age 85, of Rome, passed away peacefully Monday, July 9, 2018, surrounded by her loving family.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, July 13, 2018, at Good Shepherd Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Sammy Wilson officiating. Interment will follow in Bush Arbor Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Thursday, July 12, 2018, at Good Shepherd Funeral Home, 2750 Shorter Ave., Rome, Ga. 30165.
Pallbearers include the following gentlemen, who are asked to meet at the funeral home by 12:30 P.M. on Friday: James Isaac Tanner, Justin Tanner, Jaron Tanner, Jesse Wilson, Self Dowdy, and Lee Dorsey.
Honorary pallbearers include Tony Potts.
Please visit our website, www.goodshepherdfh.net, to post tributes and view a DVD on Mrs. Crumley’s life.
Parnick Jennings Sr.'s Good Shepherd Funeral Home has charge of arrangements.