Tommie Inell Pruitt Dowdy Crumley, age 85, of Rome, passed away peacefully Monday, July 9, 2018, surrounded by her loving family.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, July 13, 2018, at Good Shepherd Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Sammy Wilson officiating. Interment will follow in Bush Arbor Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Thursday, July 12, 2018, at Good Shepherd Funeral Home, 2750 Shorter Ave., Rome, Ga. 30165.
A complete obituary will follow in Thursday’s edition of the Rome News-Tribune.
Parnick Jennings Sr.'s Good Shepherd Funeral Home has charge of arrangement.