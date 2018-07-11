Mrs. Tommie Inell Pruitt Dowdy Crumley, age 85, of Rome, passed away peacefully Monday, July 9, 2018, surrounded by her loving family.
Mrs. Crumley was born August 4, 1932 in Floyd County, a daughter of the late Tommy Pruitt and Hazel Lambert Pruitt. She was preceded in death by a brother, Phil Potts, and sisters, Joy Potts Namore, Evelyn "Tippy" Hutchins, and Glenda Pruitt.
Survivors include sons, Dusty (Denise) Dowdy, Adairsville, and Johnny (Rebekah) Dowdy, Coosa; daughter, Beverly (Randall) Broach, Rome; seven grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren, one great, great grandchild, several nieces and nephews also survive.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, July 13, 2018, at Good Shepherd Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Sammy Wilson officiating. Interment will follow in Bush Arbor Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Thursday, July 12, 2018, at Good Shepherd Funeral Home, 2750 Shorter Ave., Rome, Ga. 30165.
Pallbearers include the following gentlemen, who are asked to meet at the funeral home by 12:30 P.M. on Friday: James Isaac Tanner, Justin Tanner, Jaron Tanner, Jesse Wilson, Self Dowdy, and Lee Dorsey.
Honorary pallbearers include Tony Potts.
Please visit our website, www.goodshepherdfh.net, to post tributes and view a DVD about Mrs. Crumley’s life.
Parnick Jennings Sr.’s Good Shepherd Funeral Home has charge of arrangements.