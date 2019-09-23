Billy C. Tomlinson, age 81, passed away Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019. Billy was born in Echols County, GA. He lived in Rome, GA since 1974 and retired as the Soil Conservation Director for the U.S. Dept. of Agriculture Soil Conservation Division before moving to Richmond Hill 2.5 years ago. Billy was a proud graduate of the University of Georgia. Billy was preceded in death by his wife, Faye Tomlinson. He is survived by his daughter, Charlotte Lynn Green of Rome; his son, Billy E. Tomlinson (Havi) of Richmond Hill; a sister, Wynell Spells (Ronnie) of Statenville, GA; two brothers, Keith Tomlinson (Debbie) of Statenville and Larry Tomlinson (Vonnell) of Tennessee; a grand-daughter, Ashton Green; and two great-grandchildren. A private burial will be held at a later date. Richmond Hill Funeral Home coxrichmondhillfh.com