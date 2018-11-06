Mr. Tom S. Ellis Sr., age 98, of Rome, passed away at his residence Tuesday, November 6, 2018. Mr. Ellis proudly served his country during World War II in the Army Air Corps as Jimmy Stewart's bomber's waist gunner. He later worked for the Celanese Corporation, then owned his own car business, the Ellis Motor Company, here in Rome.
He was preceded in death by his late wife, Mary Rayburn Ellis. Survivors include one son, Tom S. Ellis Jr.; four grandchildren, Thomas Ellis III, Crystal Leidke, Matt Ellis, and Corinne Ellis; two great grandchildren, Hunter Ellis and Asher Ellis; and one nephew, James Ellison.
Services will be held Friday, November 9, 2018, at 12:00 noon in the chapel of Daniel's Funeral Home with interment to follow at East View Cemetery. The family will receive friends Thursday evening at Daniel's from 6 until 8:00 p.m. Daniel's Funeral Home has charge of the arrangements.