Joyce Brown Tolbert passed away on December 2, 2019 of natural causes. She was proceeded in death by her beloved husband, George "Sonny" Tolbert and by her parents Paul T. and Leonora Stone Brown of Rome. Mrs. Tolbert was born on March 4, 1931 and grew up in Summerville Park where she met the future love of her life, Sonny Tolbert. Joyce and Sonny were married in 1951 after Sonny joined the Air Force. They lived for a short time in Wichita, Kansas and after his time in the service they returned to Rome where they started their family. She was an active member of Fifth Avenue Baptist Church and was known for her beautiful singing voice as a choir member and soloist. She began her working career as a telephone operator at Southern Bell and then as a book-keeper at National City Bank. She worked for many years as a dental assistant with Dr. Russel Ragsdale. In her retirement she moved to Highlands, North Carolina and then later returned to Rome to enjoy her grandchildren. Joyce is survived by her three children, Don Tolbert and his wife Ann of Gainesville, GA, Paula Abney of Calhoun, GA and Claire Howard and her husband Dan of Rome, GA. She is also survived by her loving grandchildren - Mecca Fox, Jessie North, Lindsay Tolbert, Neil Tolbert and Tessa Howard Nedvin -- and her great grandchildren - Noah North, Bowen North, Jasiey Fox and Drake Tolbert. She is also survived by her sister, Ann Rowley, of Roopville, GA and her two nephews Robin and Tim Rowley. She is remembered by her grandchildren as a lover of classic film and for being a world-class storyteller. A memorial service will be held for Joyce at Daniel's Funeral Home on Sunday, January 5, 2020 at 2:00. Daniel's Funeral Home has charge of the arrangements.
Tolbert, Joyce
