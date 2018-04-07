Timothy “Timmy” Robinson, age 58, of Rome, passed away Wednesday, April 4, 2018, in a local hospital.
Timmy was born December 22, 1959 in Floyd County. He was preceded in death by his father, Dennis Cribb, and a brother, Ricky Robinson.
Survivors include his daughters, Chasity Robinson, Rome; Tesha Robinson, Atlanta; Lacey Robinson, Rome; mother, Mildred Robinson, brother, Lynn Robinson, Rome; sisters, Debbie Ballard, Rome; Donna Robinson, Rome; Sue Robinson, Rome; Diane Carpenter, Rome; seven grandchildren, one great grandchild, several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, April 10, 2018, at Good Shepherd Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow in Oaknoll Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Monday, April 9, 2018, at Good Shepherd Funeral Home, 2750 Shorter Ave. Rome, Ga. 30165.
Parnick Jennings, Sr.’s Good Shepherd Funeral home has charge of arrangements.