Timothy "Tim" Irving Mahanay, age 88, of Rome, Georgia, passed away on Friday, December 21, 2018.
Tim was born November 4, 1930, in Memphis, Tenn., to Joseph W. and Mary Sterling Wilson Mahanay. Tim served in the US Navy on board the USS Boxer 1950-52, then went on to earn a BS Degree as a Marketing Major from University of Memphis, attend American Management Association's Executive Management Seminars as a member of the organization's Presidents Association, and complete the IBM Presidents Course.
Tim was a dedicated business executive. He worked for Campbell's Soup in Memphis, Tenn., before joining the team in 1969 at National Institutional Food Distributor Associates in Atlanta, Ga., as Marketing Director where he was later appointed President and COO for the company until 1984. From 1984-1988, he served as Executive Vice President at Zartic in Rome, Ga., where he was responsible for all sales and marketing programs involving both Zartic and Z-Bird. From 1988-1999, Tim was President and COO of JEM Sales, where his leadership earned the company the 1995 Rome Chamber of Commerce Small Business of the Year Award. Tim retired from JEM Sales in 1999.
Tim served Rome as a County Commissioner and expressed his care for the community through service to numerous organizations including being a lifetime member of The Rome-Floyd Chamber and serving on the boards of Communities in Schools, Greater Rome Chamber of Commerce, Greater Rome Convention & Visitors Bureau, Rome-Floyd County Commission on Children and Youth, Rome Rotary Club, Rome United Way Executive Committee, YMCA Executive Committee, Warner Insurance of Wausau, and the Cobb County Chamber of Commerce. Tim was Chairman/President of the boards of Coosa Valley Technical Institute, Greater Rome Existing Industry Association, RCW Industries, and the Administrative Board, Board of Trustees, and Board of Staff-Parish Relations at Rome First United Methodist Church.
He served on the Floyd Hospital Authority and at Floyd Medical Center on multiple committees as well as the Floyd Hospital Management Board. He was President of the Open Door Home for Girls and was instrumental in the opening of the Boys Home. He assisted many veterans as Employer Outreach/Ombudsman with the Georgia Committee for Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve in their transition to civilian life. He also assisted in the development of the Habitat Restore. Tim was proud to be a 32nd Degree Scottish Rite Mason.
Tim is survived by his wife of 34 years, Doris Moss Mahanay; sister, Marynell Mahanay Bogue; daughter, Karen Mahanay Rutherford; stepsons, Glynn Charles Moss Jr. and Allen Chadwick Moss; grandson, William Austin Rutherford. Tim was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Linda Patterson Mahanay; son, Timothy Patrick Mahanay; and brother, Joseph W. Mahanay Jr.
A date and time will be announce after the holidays for Tim's family to receive friends at Rome First United Methodist Church. Military honors will be rendered at a private committal service at Georgia National Cemetery, where he will be interred following committal. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Rome First United Methodist Church, 202 E. Third Ave., Rome, Ga., 30161. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy for the Mahanay family may be shared at www.Daniels-FuneralHome.com.