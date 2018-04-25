Mr. Thomas “Tommy” Nathanial Brown, age 58, of Lindale, passed away at a hospital in Atlanta, Georgia on April 23, 2018.
Mr. Brown was born in Stuttgart, Germany, August 13, 1959. He was the son of the late Darrell Evan Brown. He was also preceded in death by a sister, Donna Bean.
He grew up in Buford, Georgia, later joining the Army in 1978, and serving his country proudly while he was stationed in Ft. Sill, Oklahoma. He was a truck driver for the Johnny Pope Trucking Company. Everyone called him “Big Radio.” He loved driving trucks for the company, and he loved riding motorcycles. He was an avid fisherman, and he loved watching television shows about catching king crabs. He dearly loved his family, especially his grandchildren, who were his heart. Even through his chemo treatments he still worked hard on his job to provide for his family.
Survivors include his wife, Mrs. Betty Ann Cooper Brown, of Lindale, Ga., to whom he was married for 30 years; one brother, David Brown of Tampa, Fla.; one son, Darrell Ray Brown, and his wife, Kristin Nicole Brown, of Ellijay, Ga.; one daughter, Dene Delila Huckaby, and her husband, Richy, of Metter, Ga. Also surviving are grandchildren, Carson Waller, Chase Huckaby, Colton Huckaby, and Payton Brown; and his mother, Claudine Mattie Pulliam Brown.
A memorial service for Mr. Brown will be heldSaturday, April 28, 2018, at 11:00 a.m.in the Thomas B. Griffin Chapel of Daniel’s Funeral Home with the Rev. Lee Smollar officiating. Inurnment will take placeMonday, April 30, 2018, at 3:00 p.m.at the Georgia National Cemetery with honors rendered by the American Legion Shanklin-Attaway Post No. 5 of Rome, Ga.
Daniel’s Funeral Home has charge of the funeral arrangements.