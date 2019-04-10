Thomas L. Mayes Jr., age 93, passed away April 2, 2019, surrounded by loved ones.
He was born in Baxter, Tenn., to Thomas L. and Ora Bailey Mayes.
Tom Mayes was a decorated World War II Army Air Corps veteran.
He married Martha Ernst in 1947 and together they had four children, Kenneth, Louanne, Walter, and Mary. Mr. Mayes graduated from the University of Tennessee with a B.S. in electrical engineering. After graduation, he worked for the General Electric Company until his retirement in 1984, achieving the position of Manager of Engineering in Rome, Ga.
Mr. Mayes was a member and an ordained Elder of the First Presbyterian Church of Rome.
He was also a member of the Georgia Society of Professional Engineers, the Elfun Society, Rome Rotary Club, American Red Cross Rome, where he served as chapter president, and the Rome Power Squadron.
Surviving family members include daughters, Louanne Mobley and Mary Cox; son-in-law, Allen Mobley; daughter-in-law, Karen Mayes; sister, Louvena Glass; five grandchildren, Jeff and David Mayes, Thomas Mobley, Candice Cox Dennis, Christopher Cox; and four great grandchildren, Grayson Cox, Emily and Amanda Mobley, Harper Rae Dennis; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Tom was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Edward Mayes; his sons, Kenneth and Walter Mayes; and his wife, Martha Ernst Mayes.
A Celebration of Life memorial visitation and service will be held beginning 3:00 p.m. April, 27, 2019, at First Presbyterian Church of Rome.
Condolences to the family can be made online through dignitymemorial.com/obituaries. In lieu of flowers, donations to First Presbyterian Church of Rome at fpcrome.org, 3HC Hospice, 3hc.org, or your favorite charity, are appreciated.