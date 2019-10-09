Hillary Paris Thomas, 48, passed away at her home in Rome, GA of natural causes on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019. Hillary was born in Rome, GA, where she lived until her passing. She graduated from Model High School in 1989, and from Floyd College with an Associates in Nursing in 1995. She went on to become the Health Center Director at Darlington School as well as a nurse at Redmond's Outpatient Center. Hillary was a devoted mother, daughter, and friend, who truly appreciated life's simple pleasures and lived each day to its fullest. She loved nothing more than a pool day with her daughters and friends, after which she would gather everyone on her porch to talk and listen to music, often late into the night. She went to the beach every chance she got and would sit by the ocean from morning until well after sunset, simply taking in its beauty and enjoying the company of those around her. Her vitality, sweetness, and glowing joy will be missed by all who knew her. Hillary is survived by her two daughters, Bethany and Anna Kate Cagle; her mother, Sue Doan Gribble (James); her father, William Lamar Paris (Rose Marie); brother Russell William Paris (Kevin); and many beloved friends. She is preceded in death by her grandparents, Zelma and Jerome Doan, and Bertha and Kay Paris, all of whom welcomed her to heaven with open arms. A memorial service is scheduled for Friday, Oct. 11, at First Presbyterian Church in Rome. Receiving of friends will be from 3 to 5 p.m. in the fellowship hall, followed by a service at 5 p.m. in the sanctuary. There will be a brief reception to follow. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, has charge of the arrangements.