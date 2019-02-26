Thomas Gibbs Nichols, "Tommy" or "Goonie" to those who knew him well, passed away on February 19, 2019, at Floyd Hospital from Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) after suffering from the flu.
In 1974, Tommy graduated from Darlington School, where he made his famous football catch in a game against Pepperell to win the game in the last seconds. In 1979, Tommy graduated from UGA with a B.S. in computer science. He was employed with Lockheed from 1980 to 1989 and SITA from 1989 until his untimely death.
Tommy loved going to wineries and cigar shops with his wife, Lisa Reese Nichols. He and his daughter, Anna Nichols, loved their semi-annual trips to Alabama, where they spent way too much money on fireworks. When he was five, his brother, Dennis Nichols, had to jump out of the car when Tommy decided to drive it into the playhouse. Tommy always raved about Dennis' wife, Kathy Kerce Nichols', great southern cooking. Tommy would often take care of his sister, Lynn Nichols Ayers', pets when growing up. When he had to feed her horse, he would call that horse every four-letter word in the book. Tommy often entertained his four nephews, Will, Wes, Alex, and Andy Nichols, with his many stories that he repeated every time he saw them.
Tommy loved life and people. He never met a stranger and was always smiling. He left behind a legacy of caring, kindness and love. His favorite show was The Andy Griffith Show, which he watched every single day after work. Tommy will be missed by all, but we know he has gone to the Mayberry in sky where he is hanging out with Andy and Barney or visiting his Dad, Thomas Green Nichols, and Mom, Marylyn Wiley Nichols, who probably had a big pot of his favorite vegetable soup and a pan of cornbread waiting for him.
A memorial service will be held on March 9 at 3:00 p.m. in the chapel at First Baptist Church of Rome, 100 E. Fourth Ave. A Celebration of Life will be held immediately following the service at the Seven Hills Facility, 538 Broad Street, in downtown Rome.
Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, makes this announcement for the family.