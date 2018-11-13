Thomas Gerald Nicholson, 74, a longtime resident of Plainville, died at his home while surrounded by his family on Sunday evening, November 11, 2018. Gerald bravely fought cancer for the past five years. He was born at McCall Hospital in Rome on August 30, 1944, the son of the late Thomas H. and Grace Ingram Nicholson. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Michael Nicholson. He graduated from Model High School in the class of 1962; Gerald was a great left-handed pitcher during his high school years. Gerald served his country as a member of The United States Army Reserves. He worked, until it was closed, at Trend Mills. Later, Gerald worked for Fafnir Bearing, Sellers of America, and retired from Shaw Industries, where he was the manager of the Central Engineering Department at Plant 15X in Cartersville. Gerald was a great singer; he was a proud member of the Mountainview Quartet. He was a longtime member of the Shannon F & A.M. Lodge No. 100. Gerald's proudest accomplishment was his family. He loved being a husband, father, and grandfather. Survivors include his wife of more than 52 years, Melba Lynn Blalock Nicholson; his children and their spouses, Gerald Blake and Tammy Nicholson, Melanie Robin Nicholson, and Bo and Christy Nicholson; his grandchildren, Jordan Lynn Roberts, Madelyn Grace Roberts, Stone Lucas Nicholson, Lloyd Jeremiah "L.J." Nicholson, Destiny Alexis Lamb, and Meleah Shea (Andrew) Cornwell; his great grandchildren, Adaley Nicole Cornwell, Maverick Andrew Cornwell, and Emersyn Raye Bryant; his aunt, Dean Terry; his brother-in-law, Rodney (Lori) Blalock; his godchildren, Tony Flowers and Chester Bert Vaughn; cousins and many close friends. To honor his wishes, Gerald's body was cremated. The family will receive friends on Friday, November 16, 2018, from 1:00 until 2:00 p.m. at Max Brannon and Sons Funeral Home. A memorial service will follow the visitation at 2:00 p.m. on Friday from the funeral home chapel. The Rev. Dutch Scott and the Rev. Travis Hyde will officiate. Honorary pallbearers are Dempsey Wright, Gerald's ace mechanic, Chad Floyd, his "men at Shaw," Rivers Rosier, Jeff George, Peter Darnell, Steven Floyd, Ben Miller, Ray Black, David Frix, Terrell Byerly, Steve Wright, Bobby McFrye, Richard Rogers, Bobby Parker, and Wyman Autry. Gerald's family would like to express their deep and abiding thanks and love to the many friends and neighbors who have visited, called, brought food, and prayed for them and for Gerald over the last few years. Your kindness and support will always be treasured. In addition, their heartfelt appreciation goes to Dr. Jennifer Barbarie, Dr. Melissa Dillman, and the Cancer Navigators of the Tony Warren Cancer Center, to Jerrie McDougle, Heyman Hospice, and Homespun Hospice. Your care and support matters; your dedication to Gerald and the entire Nicholson family will never be forgotten. Gerald's family requests that memorials be made to Santas in Uniform, 218 Public Safety Drive SE, Calhoun, Georgia 30701. Friends may sign the online guest register at www.maxbrannonandsons.com. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Max Brannon and Sons Funeral Home of Calhoun.