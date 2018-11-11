Mr. Thomas Fredrick "Tommy" Hogwood, age 66, of Silver Creek, passed away Thursday, November 8, 2018, in a local hospital.
Mr. Hogwood was born in Fairmount, Ga., on January 29, 1952, son of the late Clarence Lee Hogwood and the late Mary Lois Weems Hogwood. He was also preceded in death by a stepson, Mike Grindle, and by a brother, Johnny Hogwood.
Prior to his becoming disabled, he was employed as an accountant with the United States Postal Service at the main post office. Following over 25 years of employment he, with his wife, owned and operated Tootsie's Deli here in Rome for several years. He was of the Baptist faith.
Survivors include his wife, the former Dorsie Nell "Tootsie" Colquitt, to whom he was married in June, 1987; four stepchildren, Judy Otting (Wayne), Bunnell, Fla., Kathy Otting (Charles), Summerville, Deborah Johnson, Chatsworth, and Darryal Grindle, Aragon; a stepdaughter-in-law, Deanna Grindle, Centre, Ala.; a sister, Linda Amonds, Austell; sister-in-law, Marsha Hogwood, Dallas; several grandchildren, great grandchildren, and one great, great grandchild; niece, Leigh Ann Lomax (Keith), Dallas; nephew, Brian Hogwood, Woodstock.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, November 12, 2018, at 4 p.m. in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, with the Rev. Chris Barbieri officiating. Private interment will follow later in Rome Memorial Park.
The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Monday from 2 p.m. until the service hour.
Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.