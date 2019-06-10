Mr. Thomas Elwood Hunt, 87, died June 9, 2019, at his home. He was born Sept. 6, 1931, in Burnt Hickory Ridge, Ga., to the late Evie Mae and Roy Hunt. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother Marvin Hunt.
Mr. Hunt was married to Louise Spruell Hunt, who survives him. They would have celebrated their 63rd wedding anniversary in August.
The family moved to Rome in 1967, where Mr. Hunt joined Morgan and Hunt Oil Co. He ran the business until he sold it in 2003. He spent his retirement years tending his cattle and farm in west Rome.
A veteran of the United States Army, Mr. Hunt was always active in the community, having served in the past as president of the Kiwanis Club, as president of the United Way, and as chairman of the Rome-Floyd County Development Authority.
He was a longtime member of First Presbyterian Church, where he was ruling elder and a founding member in 1972 of the Men's Prayer Breakfast, which remains an active ministry at First Presbyterian Church today.
He enjoyed golf, and his record score of 29 on the back nine of the Coosa Country Club golf course still stands.
Mr. Hunt was a philanthropist who generously supported local agencies serving those in need in our community, including the Open Door Children's Home, the Davies Shelters, and the Salvation Army.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by daughters, Amanda (Greg) Davidson, Jenny Hunt, and Stephanie (Charles) Stevens; grandchildren, Katherine, Hunt (Tera), and John Dennis Davidson, Ashley Rusaw, and Theresa, Mark, James, and Spruell Stevens; great-grandchildren, Roman and Abraham Davidson.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, June 12, from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. in the reception hall of First Presbyterian Church. Mr. Hunt's funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. in the sanctuary of First Presbyterian Church. The family will have a private graveside service at Eastview Cemetery.
Pallbearers are asked to assemble at the church at 10:30 a.m. Active pallbearers are Hunt Davidson, John Dennis Davidson, Mark Stevens, James Stevens, Spruell Stevens, and Zane Steward. Honorary pallbearers are John Hine, Byron Reeves, Jack McGuffey, Keith Finley, Winston Sirmans, Greg Garrett, Ross Johnson, Bill Isbell, Joe Seigler, and Howard Ingle.
Flowers may be sent to First Presbyterian Church or contributions in Mr. Hunt's memory may be made to the Open Door Children's Home or First Presbyterian Church.