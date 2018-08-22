Mr. Thomas Edward Nichols, age 75, of Rome, passed away Tuesday, August 21, 2018, at his residence.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, August 24, 2018, at Good Shepherd Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Randy Turley and the Rev. Corey Wright officiating. Interment will follow in Oaknoll Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 12:00 noon until the funeral hour on Friday at Good Shepherd Funeral Home, 2750 Shorter Ave., Rome, Ga. 30165.
A complete obituary will follow in Friday’s edition of the Rome News-Tribune.
Parnick Jennings Sr.’s Good Shepherd Funeral has charge of arrangements.