Mr. Thomas Edward Nichols, age 75, of Rome, passed away Tuesday, August 21, 2018, at his residence.
Mr. Nichols was born December 14, 1942 in Rome. He was worked for Flowers Baking Company for 26 years and retired from Mohawk Industries in 2008. Mr. Nichols attended New Canaan Baptist Church. He was preceded in death by his mother, Ruby Estes Long; stepfather, Sam Long; his father, James Nichols; daughter, Pamela Nichols; son, Tommy Nichols; and brother, Roy Nichols.
Survivors include his wife, Bernice Vandiver Nichols, to whom he was married June 14, 1972; son, Ray Nichols; stepsons, Wesley (April) Wright and Danny Wright; special grandchildren, Wes Wright and Donna Posey; several other grandchildren also survive.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, August 24, 2018, at Good Shepherd Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Randy Turley and the Rev. Corey Wright officiating. Interment will follow in Oaknoll Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 12:00 noon until the funeral hour on Friday at Good Shepherd Funeral Home, 2750 Shorter Ave., Rome, Ga. 30165.
Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to New Canaan Baptist Church.
Pallbearers include the following gentlemen, who are asked to meet at the funeral home by 12:30 p.m. on Friday: Wes Wright, Wesley Wright, Steve Plemmons, Jeff Plemmons, Houston Wright, and Chris Posey.
Charles Langham will serve as an honorary pallbearer.
Parnick Jennings Sr.’s Good Shepherd Funeral has charge of arrangements.