Therian Hester Smith, age 76, of Rome, passed away November 2, 2018 from injuries sustained in a motor vehicle accident.
Mr. Smith was born in Forney, AL, on May 30, 1942, and was preceded in death by his mother, Sybol Hester Smith, brother, Edwin Smith, and two sisters, Janice Knowles and Rhonelda Pyles. Mr. Smith was a 1965 graduate of Shorter College. He retired after 30 years of teaching from Riverside School and then from Adairsville Middle School. Mr. Smith was a member of the Second Avenue Baptist Church for 47 years.
Mr. Smith was a lifelong New York Yankees fan, Yogi Berra fan and fisherman. He was an accomplished wordsmith and was known for his "Uncle-isms." He was a Bojangles afficionado and also a coffee connoisseur.
Survivors include a brother Jerry Smith, Rome; a nephew-son, Dan Knowles and wife, Vicky, Cartersville; and nephews, Robert Smith, Rome, Ken Paul, Arkansas, Sean Paul and Derrick Paul, Carrollton, Lee Pyles, Florida, Eric Pyles, Tennessee, and Chris Smith, Cartersville; and niece, April Jones, Cartersville.
Funeral services will be held Tuesday, November 6, 2018, at 2 p.m. at the Second Avenue Baptist Church with the Rev. Monty Stallins officiating. The family will receive friends at Daniel's Funeral Home on Monday, November 5, 2018, from 6 until 8 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to the Yogi Berra Museum and Learning Center, 8 Yogi Berra Drive, Little Falls, NJ 07424, or the Norman Mathis Scholarship Fund, 823 East Second Ave., Rome, GA 30161.
Daniel's funeral home has charge of the arrangements.