Mrs. Thelma Beatrice Caldwell Smith, age 98, of Rome passed away Friday June 14, 2019 at her residence.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 P.M. Tuesday June 18, 2019 at Antioch Baptist Church, 4562 Big Texas Valley Rd. Rome, Ga. 30165, with Rev. Brian Butler, Rev. Billy Fricks, and Rev. Talmadge Barnes, officiating. Interment will follow in Antioch Baptist Church Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 P.M. Monday June 17, 2019 at Good Shepherd Funeral Home 2750 Shorter Ave. Rome, Ga. 30165.
Memorials may be made to Faith Vision Fund, Antioch Baptist Church, 4562 Big Texas Valley Road, Rome, Ga. or the family will accept flowers.
Parnick Jennings, Sr.'s Good Shepherd Funeral Home has charge of arrangements.