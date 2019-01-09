The Rev. John Wall "J.W." Bowen, age 87, of Rome, passed away Monday January 7, 2019.
Rev. Bowen was born in Eastman, Ga., Dodge County, on April 3, 1931. He was preceded in death by his parents, John A. and Flossie Cook Bowen, brothers, Hansford, Madison, and James Leroy Bowen.
Rev. Bowen was educated in Eastman, Ga., at Eastman High School then attended Norman Jr. College, Mercer University, and took Bible study from Georgia Baptist Extension Classes. Rev. Bowen served churches in Bibb, Dodge, and Laurens Counties. He taught Sunday School in retirement at Pine Forest Baptist Church in Macon, Ga., and was a member of Calvary Baptist Church in Rome. Rev. Bowen served in the Korean War for two years, the first spent serving on the combat infantry line, the second serving as combat security officer. Rev. Bowen was awarded many medals, among which was the Korean Service Medal with two Bronze Service Stars, the United Nations Service Medal, and the Bronze Star Medal. He was life member of the VFW, American Legion Post Five, Dexter Masonic Lodge #340 F. & A.M. and Past Master of several Masonic Lodges.
Survivors include his wife, Joyce Jones Bowen; sister, Ruby Love, Cleveland, Tenn.; three children and their spouses, Agnes and Mitch Williams, Rome; John P. and Glenna Bowen, Monroe, N.C.; James and Virginia Bowen, Oxford, Alabama; grandchildren, Byers (Ann) Bowen, Lauren (Jim) Sracic, Matt Williams, Wes (Karyn) Bowen, Ashley (Blake) McCoy, Jonathan Bowen, Anna Bowen; great grandchildren, Grant Bowen, Hannah Bowen, and Wren Bowen; several nieces and nephews also survive.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, January 12, 2019, at Calvary Baptist Church with Dr. James Harper and the Rev. Jimmy Bowen officiating and a eulogy by his son Johnny Bowen. Interment will follow in Oaknoll Memorial Gardens with Shanklin Attaway Post #5 Honor Guards conducting military graveside rites. The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Friday, January 11, 2019, at Calvary Baptist Church, 101 Broadus Road, Rome, Ga., 30161.
At other hours the family may be contacted at the residence.
Pallbearers include Byers (Ann) Bowen, Lauren (Jim) Sracic, Matt Williams, Wes (Karyn) Bowwen, Ashley (Blake) McCoy, Jonathan Bowen, Anna Bowen, Randy Self, and Aaron Carroll.
Honorary pallbearers will be the adult Sunday School class, Korean War Veterans, Darryl Jones, Kenneth Guice, and Steve Hawthrone, Grant Bowen, Hannah Bowen, and Wren Bowen.
Please visit our website, www.goodshepherdfh.net, to post tributes to the life of the Rev. John Wall "J.W." Bowen.
Parnick Jennings Sr.'s Good Shepherd Funeral Home has charge of Rev. Bowen's arrangements.