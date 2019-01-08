The Rev. John Wall "J.W." Bowen, age 87, of Rome, passed away Monday, January 7, 2019, in a local hospital.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, January 12, 2019, at Calvary Baptist Church with Dr. James Harper and the Rev. Jimmy Bowen officiating and a eulogy by his son, Johnny Bowen. Interment will follow in Oaknoll Memorial Gardens with Shanklin-Attaway Post 5 Honor Guard conducting military graveside rites. The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Friday, January 11, 2019, at Calvary Baptist Church, 101 Broadus Road, Rome, Ga., 30161.
Parnick Jennings Sr.'s Good Shepherd Funeral Home has charge of Rev. Bowen's arrangements.