The Rev. John Oscar Thomas, 60, of Tifton, died February 8, 2019. His funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, February 13, 2019, at First Assembly of God with the Rev. Glen Starling officiating and Gloria Cummings giving the prayer. Burial will follow at Tift Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at the church (First Assembly of God) on Tuesday evening from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
The Rev. Thomas was born on June 29, 1958, as the son of the Rev. Wesley L. Thomas Sr. and Sara Anderson Thomas, both of whom preceded him in death. Rev. Thomas graduated in 1976 from Pepperell High School in Lindale, Georgia, then received his bachelor's degree in 1981 from Asbury University in Wilmore, Kentucky, where he met his wife, "Cyndi." Later, he pastored First United Methodist Church of Guntersville, Alabama, from 1981-1984, Truelove and Alfordsville United Methodist Church in Loogootee, Indiana, from 1984-1987, then from 1987-1996 he pioneered Victory Temple Assembly of God in Jasper, Indiana, First Assembly of God in Boonville, Indiana, from 1996-1998, First Assembly of God in Peru, Indiana, from 1998-2011. He had lived in Tifton since 2011, where he was the pastor of First Assembly of God. He was first and foremost a man of God.
He is survived by his wife of 38 years, Cynthia Endsley Thomas; two daughters and sons-in-law, Sarah and James Ellis, of Tifton, and Rebekah and Jon Geary, of Naples, Florida; two sons, John David Thomas, of Tifton, and Matthew Thomas, of Tifton; eight grandchildren, Skylar Ellis, Jalynne Ellis, Kenya Ellis, Daviyan Ellis, Waylin Ellis, Whitley Ellis, Wesley Ellis, Selah Geary, and another grandchild on the way, Braelynne Ellis; two sisters and brothers-in-law, Dialphia and Randall Lanier, of Elko, Georgia, and Mary and Andy Lee, of Rockmart, Georgia; and one brother, Wesley Thomas, Jr., of Dahlonega, Georgia.
Flowers will be accepted, or donations may be made to First Assembly of God, 1800 N. Central Ave., Tifton, Ga., 31794 or Outside the Box Ministries, 1800 N. Central Ave., Tifton, Ga., 31794, or online at tfachurch.generush.org.
You may sign the online guest register at www.albrittonfuneral.com.