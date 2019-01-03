The Rev. John Clifford Vines, age 49, of Cedartown, passed away on Tuesday, January 1, 2019, at an Atlanta hospital due to complications from an automobile accident.
Rev. Vines was born in Rockmart, Georgia, on September 28, 1969, son of the later Rev. Robert W. Vines Sr. and the late Shirley Ann Flatt Vines. He was also preceded in death by two sisters, Pat "Tank" Oswalt and Darlene Wilson, and his mother-in-law, Louise Fix.
Rev. Vines worked for a number of years in the cabinet industry. He was an ordained minister and had pastored several churches in the Polk, Haralson, and Floyd County area. He was the Associate Pastor at Pleasant Hill Church in Waco, Ga. John loved preaching and singing, therefore, most family gatherings included a time around the piano singing.
Survivors include his wife, Lisa "Skeeter" Fix Vines; two sisters, Wanda McDowell, Cedartown, and Mary Wilson (Ed), Cedartown; a brother, the Rev. Robert Vines (Michelle), McDonough; goddaughter, Gracie Hutcheson; several nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews.
Funeral services will be held on Sunday, January 6, 2018, at 3 p.m. in the Chapel at Smith & Miller Funeral Home in Cedartown with the Rev. Jamey Alexander, the Rev. Jamie Hutcheson, and the Rev. Anthony Trawick officiating. Interment will follow in Valley View Baptist Church Cemetery.
The family will receive friends at Smith & Miller Funeral Home on Saturday from 5 until 8 p.m.
Pallbearers are asked to assemble at Smith & Miller Funeral Home on Sunday at 2:30 p.m. and include: active: the Rev. Joe Redding, the Rev. John Redding, the Rev. Ron Carroll, the Rev. Danny Tucker, Johnny Moats, Jody Benefield, Hunter Marchbanks, and Tommy Marchbanks; honorary: the Rev. Randy Vines, Paul Gladden, the Rev. Tommy Pope, Greg Barber, and John's other preacher friends.
Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, in conjunction with Smith & Miller Funeral Home has charge of the funeral arrangements.