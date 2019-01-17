The Rev. Hugh Don Caldwell Sr., 89, of Rome, Georgia, departed this life on Monday, January 14, 2019, at home, surrounded by his loving family. He was born on April 22, 1929, to the late Willie Howard and Ruby Solomon Caldwell in Rome, Georgia. The Rev. Caldwell spent his entire life in Rome. Rev. Caldwell was a prominent business entrepreneur and operator of Gaskill's Cleaners. He retired at the age of 81. He pastored at Mount Zion Baptist Church, Curryville, Georgia, for 46 years, and Friendship Baptist Church, in Adairsville, Georgia, for 26 years. Rev. Caldwell was preceded in death by his loving wife of 66 years, Merriam, his parents, and one brother, Richard Caldwell. Rev. Caldwell leaves to cherish his memory his daughters, Patricia McKinney and Angela White; a son, Hugh Don (Deborah) Caldwell Jr.; one sister, Glenda Carson, of Killeen, Texas; brother, the Rev. Willie F. (Ola) Caldwell; sister-in-law, Edith Malone Cunningham, of Ypsilanti, Michigan; a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, great, great grandchildren, a host of nieces and nephews, and a special friend, Mr. Claude Carson. Funeral services will be held Saturday, January 19, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Greater Christ Temple Rapture Preparation Cathedral, 1321 Martin Luther King Blvd., Rome, Georgia. Interment will be at Floyd Memory Gardens, 411 Cartersville Highway. The family will receive friends at 1605 Flannery St., Rome. Wright's Memorial Mortuary has charge of the arrangements.